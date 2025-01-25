Keyshawn Johnson Threatens To Streak If Jets Keep Aaron Rodgers

Keyshawn Johnson no longer has his ESPN Radio morning show, and it's starting to show, because he's getting overly desperate.

The former New York Jets wide receiver was a guest on ESPN's Speak Now when he was asked what he thinks the team will do regarding their quarterback situation as it pertains to Aaron Rodgers and new head coach Aaron Glenn.

"Coach Glenn will not start off his career. I said this first, nobody else is saying this, he will not start off his career with Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback in September," Keyshawn began.

THE JETS HAVE TO DECIDE IF THEY ARE KEEPING AARON RODGERS

"If he does, then I’m walking from Calabasas at 4 a.m., to the studio, with nothing on but boxers. So I’m saying this with a lot of confidence," he continued, before sharing his thoughts on the Jets' Rodgers experiment that was an absolute abomination.

"I’m just letting you know, he ain’t going to start his career with that mess. It’s not going to happen. He’s not going to allow somebody to tell him what he’s doing as a coach."

One of the most frustrating parts regarding Rodgers is that the Jets gave him EVERYTHING he wanted. He was like LeBron with the Lakers - everything went through his approval before the franchise would make any moves. Rodgers had the Jets bring in Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator, acquire Rodgers' favorite wide receivers - friends Allen Lazaard and DaVante Adams - and reportedly pushed out head coach Robert Saleh.

All for Rodgers to post a 5-12 record.

JETS HIRED NEW HEAD COACH AARON GLENN THIS WEEK

With the Jets taking what could be considered a gamble by moving to Glenn, who previously was the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator and has no head coaching experience, Keyshawn does make a valid point. If the Jets truly want to rebuild and prove to the fans that they are serious, then they can't have Aaron Rodgers back.

As for Keyshawn, calm down over there. You aren't Nostradamus with your Aaron Rodgers take. In fact, I beat you to it back in December.

And for the love of God, keep your clothes on. Nobody wants to see that.