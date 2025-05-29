Keyshawn Johnson Suing NFL Agent For Nearly $1 Million In Back Pay For Agreement Made Over Decade Ago

The three-time Pro Bowler is going after an agent in the courts.

Former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson is suing an NFL agent for close to $1 million, claiming that he's owed back pay based on an oral agreement made 10 years ago.

TMZ was first to report on the suit, which alleges that agent Christopher Ellison owes Johnson money for helping him identify and recruit players that Ellison has since signed on as clients. The four players mentioned are Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs, San Francisco 49ers corner Deommodore Lenoir, Chicago Bears corner Jaylon Johnson, and Atlanta Falcons corner Mike Hughes.

Johnson claims the oral agreement between Ellison and himself entailed that he "was to identify players, make the initial contact with them, and recruit them to be represented by" Ellison.

"In return for this player identification, recruitment and eventual entry into the highest level of the game of football, Defendant promised to pay Plaintiff a specific percentage of the player’s signed contract with the NFL," the lawsuit stated. "Each year, Defendant promised to pay Plaintiff one-third of the (3%) three percent commission Defendant made on each of the players’ salary."

The filing stated that Johnson has not been paid the "no less than $962,335" related to his efforts to secure player agreements for Ellison.

Ellison has denied all the claims made in Johnson’s suit, according to the report. Johnson, meanwhile, is seeking to be paid the full amount he believes he is owed, along with other costs, fees, and damages.

Johnson is currently a co-host on FS1's ‘Speak’ program, after reportedly being bought out of his contract with ESPN in 2023.