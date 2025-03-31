Major College Basketball Coach Reportedly Pulls Cowardly Move, Will Enrage Fans: DETAILS

Kevin Willard, apparently, didn't have the guts to face Maryland players face-to-face after leaving the Terrapins.

All signs had been pointing to Willard leaving for Villanova for weeks, and that's exactly what happened when the Terrapins lost in the Sweet 16.

He was officially announced Sunday as the new coach of the Wildcats, and his move on his way out the door was a bit odd.

Kevin Willard reportedly pulled cowardly move after leaving Maryland.

A coaching switch is always a tough situation for any program, and Willard didn't do himself any favors with his exit.

The new Villanova coach informed his players over Zoom that he was taking the Nova job, according to Harrison Rich and The Washington Post.

Informing the roster over Zoom that you're leaving is an all-time cowardly move. The players certainly deserved a lot better.

It's a terrible look, and it's the cherry on top of the horrible situation Maryland fans have had to endure with Willard's antics.

To say the situation was handled unprofessionally would be an understatement.

Maryland had its best season in nearly a decade, and returned to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016. Fans should be happy. There's a lot to celebrate after finishing 27-9.

Instead, Willard seems to have burned every bridge down with fans on his way to Philadelphia to take over the Wildcats.

People certainly don't seem sad to see him go, which is crazy for a guy that injected new life into the Terrapins.

Best of luck to Willard moving forward. It would certainly appear he's persona non grata in College Park. Let me know your thoughts on the debacle at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.