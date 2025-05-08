Former NFL Player Kevin Ware Jr. Sentenced To Prison For Murdering Girlfriend, Burning Her Body

Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering his girlfriend, Taylor Pomaski, and then setting her corpse on fire, having pleaded guilty in 2021.

The 41-year-old, who played for the Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers before a brief stint as a member of the Oakland Raiders' practice squad, reached a deal with the prosecution on Wednesday in exchange for his guilty plea in 2021. Ware was originally indicted for murder and tampering with a corpse in connection with Pomaski’s death on July 28, 2021.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Court documents revealed that Ware had "cut her with a knife, hit her with a blunt object, strangled her, and then burned her corpse."

According to investigators, Pomaski was last seen on April 25, 2021, at a party at her home and was missing for more than a year. Authorities said Pomaski disappeared under suspicious circumstances, per NBC Houston.

Days before Pomanski went missing, Ware was arrested on drug and weapons charges. He was released on bond following that arrest, but was arrested again in June 2011 after failing to appear in court and check in with the probation office. Investigators stated that Ware was in possession of a firearm during that particular arrest.

Ware was born in San Diego, Calif., and played college football at Washington. He was an undrafted tight end and spent two seasons in the NFL. His first season was spent with the then-Redskins in 2003 before joining the 49ers for the following season.