Kevin O'Leary Crushes SAG Red Carpet With Crazy $19.5 Million Kobe Collectible

Kevin O’Leary’s $19.5M Jordan-Kobe necklace crushed the SAG carpet. Stellar in 'Marty Supreme,' and an even better flexer.

The SAG Awards are usually a snoozefest of recycled political platitudes and self-obsessed actors.

Leave it to Kevin O’Leary, a.k.a. "Mr. Wonderful," to saunter onto the red carpet and break the norm when it comes to fancy bling. While the Tinseltown elite were busy flaunting borrowed diamonds and stiff tuxedos, O’Leary decided to wear a literal piece of sports history around his neck.

Mr. Wonderful showed up to Sunday's SAG Awards rocking a custom necklace featuring a 1997-98 Upper Deck Game Jersey Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant dual-autograph card.

The price tag is a cool $1.3 million, though some high-society appraisers have floated figures as high as $19.5 million.

Either way, it is worth more than your house, your car, and your 401k combined.

O’Leary was out here flexin’ the GOAT and the Mamba in a slab.

The piece was almost as impressive as Shark Tank's presence and even his acting range. He was genuinely stellar in "Marty Supreme" (snubbed for a Best Supporting Actor Award for his role as fictional pen and ink company titan, Milton Rockwell).

Mr. Wonderful's pricey piece features swatches of jerseys actually worn by Jordan and Bryant during NBA games, which is a religious relic for anyone who grew up watching the Bulls or the Lakers.

No matter the outcome of Sunday's ceremony, Mr. Wonderful walked away with the only hardware that actually mattered.

