Kevin Love Now Teasing Terry Rozier Over 'Betting' Probe

No subject is off limits for Miami Heat vet Kevin Love, who's launching major social media winks to his teammates, Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier.

Both players are in uniquely troubling situations, but K-Love enjoys poking fun at them.

On Thursday, Love, 36, gave a shout-out to Rozier after news emerged that he was part of a federal investigation into an illegal sports betting probe. The Wall Street Journal broke the news.

The outlet highlighted a March 23, 2023, game in which Rozier left with less than 10 minutes. His Unders bet received an uptick.

In the recent case of sports betting involving Jontay Porter, said offense could lead to a permanent ban in the NBA.

Jontay once ‘bet heavily’ against Rozier during a game during his Charlotte Hornets days in 2023, prompting mention of Rozier's role. Still, it was all games to Kevin Love.

"Ayo - f**k goin’ on?" Love captioned his post on Thursday, featuring a clip from "Uncut Gems," in reference to sports betting.

"Bro, what is going on down there," commented former NBA player Richard Jefferson on K-Love's post.

Maybe Love knew Rozier was in the clear all along. The NBA released a statement on the Rozier news:

"In March 2023, the NBA was alerted to unusual betting activity related to Terry Rozier’s performance in a game between Charlotte and New Orleans," said Mike Bass, NBA spokesman.

"The league conducted an investigation and did not find a violation of NBA rules. We are now aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York related to this matter and have been cooperating with that investigation."

Another Miami Heat player, franchise star Jimmy Butler, was indefinitely suspended from the team for exhibiting ‘detrimental’ conduct.

On his third suspension, Butler appeared on his way out of Miami, but that didn't stop Love from posting about it. Miami has until Feb. 6 to make a deal before the trade deadline.

Love posted a clip of Denzel Washington's character from "Training Day," referencing reports Butler left practice after learning he had been benched.

READ: Jimmy Butler Jokes Around With Kevin Love on IG After Miami's Star Receives Indefinite Suspension

"Jimmy immediately after hearing he wasn’t in the starting lineup… #haywoodhighsmithoverme???" Love said.

"No chill" adequately describes Old Man Love.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela