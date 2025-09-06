Kevin Hart Spotted In Tennessee Football Recruiting Section — No, He’s Not A Vols Walk-On

If you were sitting in the stands during the Tennessee game and wondering why comedian Kevin Hart was sitting in the Vols recruiting section, I promise there is a good reason he's watching college football in-person today.

Yes, it's an awkward game for the superstar to appear at, given that the opponent is ETSU, but that didn’t stop Kevin Hart from making the trip to Knoxville for the home-opener, thanks to the athletic ability of his son.

There is a chance that the Hart dynasty could end up putting on Tennessee gear in the future, given that his son Hendrix, a track and field athlete, is taking an official visit to campus on Saturday.

Obviously, plenty of people were wondering why, of all places to watch a college football game on Saturday, Hart chose Knoxville. But, being that he's involved in his son's recruitment, and the Tennessee track program uses football games as a recruiting tactic, this was the perfect opportunity to check out the Vols campus.

Hart is a massive football fan, with his profound love for the Philadelphia Eagles showcased on a regular basis. Maybe the comedian could find himself attending more college games in the future?

The Vols have one of the best track programs in the country, and they are familiar with having superstars around campus, with other sports especially.

Kevin Hart Isn’t The Only Superstar Around Tennessee Football

In recent weeks, former United States soccer goalie, and one of the best to ever do it, Tim Howard, has been seen at numerous Tennessee games supporting his daughter, who is part of the Vols' soccer team.

There is also a challenge that is upcoming, as the Tennessee soccer team challenged Howard to a shootout competition. The Vols get ten shots on goal, and Timmy has to block at least four.

My money is on the former Secretary of Defense for USA soccer.

As for Kevin Hart, college football fans can continue looking out for the superstar, with a number of visits coming in the future, possibly to a campus near you.