NBA Legend Drops F-Bomb During Hilarious Speech With Kids In Attendance: WATCH

Kevin Garnett is a wild man on the mic.

Garnett is one of the greatest NBA players to ever put on a jersey. His record speaks for itself. He won a championship in 2008 with the Boston Celtics, was a 15-time NBA All-Star, four-time All-NBA First Team and earned $334,304,240 during his career.

He's now retired and been out of the league for years….but he's still as entertaining as ever.

Kevin Garnett drops f-bombs during speech.

Garnett was recently in Australia for the NBAxNBL Melbourne Series, according to Whiskey Riff, and he gave an unexpected motivational speech during a Q&A with families in attendance.

"My message to every kid in here is I don’t care what anybody tells you. F*ck ’em. You hear me? If you love it, you believe in it, you believe in yourself, you chase that sh*t, you hear me? You hear me? I couldn’t have gotten none of these jerseys if I didn’t chase this. So you chase your dreams, you hear me? And whoever tells you no, f*ck ’em," Garnett told the crowd.

You can watch the video shared by @ExtraPointNation on TikTok below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Absolutely incredible. I don't hate it at all. That's the energy and attitude that made Garnett a force to be reckoned with in the NBA.

He pushes the limits and looks to dominate in all facets of life. At the same time, it's hilarious to watch a guy share an inspirational message for little kids, and he just throws in some profanity.

It's literally like your high school football coach back in the day. No filter. Cut straight to the point. No need to baby the children. They're already soft enough. Getting a bit edgier and tougher would do the younger generations some good.

What do you think of Garnett's comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.