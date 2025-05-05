Police Reportedly Called To Kevin Garnett's Home After Domestic Dispute With Girlfriend

Basketball Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett recently had cops called to his Los Angeles residence amid a reported domestic dispute with his girlfriend, Teare Candelier.

According to TMZ Sports, an incident between the two unfolded on April 27 at approximately 2:00 AM. Candelier dialed 911 amid the dispute, which led to authorities getting involved.

The report, which cites unnamed law enforcement sources, states that when cops arrived, Garnett had left the residence, but a police report was still taken and Candelier refused medical aid when asked if it was needed.

Garnett was reportedly attempting to diffuse the conflict by leaving and in the process "moved Candelier out of a doorway."

The couple wrote a joint statement, according to the outlet.

"We deeply regret that a personal disagreement escalated and inappropriately involved authorities. It was never our intention to involve others in a moment that should have remained private. Like most couples, we have disagreements, but our commitment to each other remains strong, and we move forward with renewed respect, understanding and love."

Garnett, now 48 years old, played 21 seasons in the NBA and was named to the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020. His lone NBA title came in 2008 as a member of the Boston Celtics.

Among Garnett's many NBA accolades are being named a 15-time All-Star, a four-time NBA rebounding champion, and a nine-time member of the NBA All-Defensive first team. He now hosts a podcast with former Boston teammate Paul Pierce.