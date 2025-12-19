Kevin Durant's New Hygiene Routine May Make Him Unguardable

When "ball is life," you don't have time to shower.

Basketball players are weird.

I mean, athletes in general are pretty weird, but NBA players just take it to a different level.

Even in the 90s, guys like Dennis Rodman challenged social norms (i.e. he was weird), but today the players are a different kind of odd.

They all have podcasts and subtweet each other and have to be the center of the universe, so much so that it has alienated a large swath of the "old school" fans of the sport.

Luckily, for those of you who miss the down-to-earth weirdos of the 80s and 90s, Kevin Durant seems to have taken up the mantle.

In a recent appearance on the Unguarded podcast, Durant offered up an all-time quote when asked why he doesn't brush his hair.

That is absolutely vile! But it feels so old-school, so I feel like I have to at least appreciate it.

Durant's new hygiene routine may very well be a winning strategy for him.

Think about it: The guy goes a few days without showering or brushing his hair, probably doesn't put on deodorant or brushes his teeth in the process. The stench alone would make him one of the most unguardable players in the league.

It's not like he needs any help with that, as his long arms and high release point make his jump shot virtually unblockable, but as he ages he may need to find a curveball to go along with his heater, so to speak.

Most of the players in the current NBA seem like they have a beauty routine that would rival Patrick Bateman's, so it's refreshing to see a guy so locked in on basketball that he doesn't even shower (though refreshing may not be the right word).

The fine folks on X didn't exactly see it that way, as they were a little bit quicker to judge his lack of bathing.

We will see if the optional hygiene ends up helping Durant out this season.

One thing I will say, though, is don't try this at home.

If you have a job where you go into the office, please shower daily. No one needs to smell you before you even enter the doorway.

Kevin Durant is worth hundreds of millions of dollars, he gets a little more leeway.

The rest of you common folk, hit the showers!