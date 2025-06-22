Kevin Durant Learns He's Been Traded To Rockets While On Stage At Fanatics Fest In What Can't Be A Coincidence

On a day when Game 7 of the NBA Finals should be taking up every ounce of attention in the basketball world, Kevin Durant finding a new home on Sunday has stolen a portion of the spotlight.

It was no secret that the news of Durant being traded from the Phoenix Suns was coming sooner rather than later, but for him to find out he's been dealt to the Houston Rockets in the middle of an interview with Taylor Rooks on stage at Fanatics Fest in New York City doesn't exactly feel like a coincidence.

Rooks played into the crowd before bringing up the report that Durant was heading to Houston, to which KD reacted with a huge smile.

Rooks ‘breaking’ the news to Durant came less than 10 minutes after NBA insider Shams Charania shared news of the trade on X.

For Durant to be surrounded by fans and plenty of cameras to capture his reaction to the trade, it's hard not to subscribe to the theory that this was all part of a plan. For the news to come about seven hours before the highly anticipated Game 7 between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder tips off, well, that points to Durant maybe wanting some of the NBA world's attention on him.

The talking heads across the sports media landscape will have to now talk about the trade in both the lead-up to Game 7 and on Monday, while discussing a newly crowned champion.

Durant heads to Houston while Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in this week's NBA Draft, and five second-round picks are headed back to Phoenix as part of the deal.