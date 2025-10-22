Kevin Durant’s Return To OKC Nearly Ends With A Chris Webber Moment

We discussed Kevin Durant’s sour homecoming in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night to kick off the NBA’s season. Yes, somehow, the NBA season’s already here.

What we got instead of a bore was a double-overtime thriller between the Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder, the kind of game that sneaks up on you on a slow sports night.

Durant's failed time-out call in overtime sparked the most debate of the night after going full Chris Webber.

KD corralled a rebound as the first overtime expired and instinctively signaled for a timeout — but the refs missed it, saving KD and the Rockets since they were out of timeouts.

"Kevin definitely called timeout about three times verbally and physically with his hands," Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said after the game. "I think the refs just missed it. That's life. You make mistakes in life."

At the time, the game was tied 115-115 with just 2.2 seconds left.

Had officials caught the mistake, OKC would’ve been awarded two free throws and possession — a devastating penalty that could’ve ended the game right there.

For younger fans, the reference runs deep: back in the 1993 NCAA Championship, Michigan star Chris Webber made the same blunder against North Carolina.

Trapped in the corner and desperate for help, Webber signaled for a timeout his team didn’t have. The whistle gave UNC free throws and the ball, sealing one of the most infamous finishes in college basketball history.

Durant’s moment wasn’t quite as catastrophic, but it was close. He entered Tuesday’s matchup with a chip on his shoulder against his old team.

Fans at Paycom Center booed Durant relentlessly — a familiar soundtrack for the former franchise cornerstone who played for the SuperSonics/Thunder from 2007 to 2016.

Since leaving OKC, KD has become basketball’s ultimate wanderer by jumping from contender to contender. He won two championships with the Golden State Warriors.

Now 37, Durant joined the Houston Rockets this offseason via trade from Phoenix, bringing veteran firepower to a rising young team.

KD and the Rockets fell to reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, even with the Thunder missing All-Star Jalen Williams.

Durant fouled out in the second overtime, finishing with 23 points in his Rockets debut. The Thunder edged out a 125-124 double-overtime win.

