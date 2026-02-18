Kevin Durant Pulls The ‘No Comment’ Card On Twitter Burner Drama Because We All Know It’s Him

Never change, KD. Just maybe change your password.

Death, taxes and Kevin Durant fighting with teenagers on the internet from a burner account.

It is the holy trinity of NBA basketball.

Over All-Star Weekend, KD gave us a masterclass in being one of the greatest players on earth while simultaneously being the most insecure man on the internet.

The latest saga involves an X/Twitter social media account under the handle @gethigher77.

For those keeping score at home, this account is not just some random troll. This account has been moving like a man who knows exactly what the Houston Rockets locker room smells like.

From trashing Jabari Smith Jr. to calling Alperen Sengun unreliable, the @gethigher77 account was out for blood, and it's clearly Durant at the helm.

Internet sleuths noticed the account header was an obscure owl image KD once used on his main profile.

Couple that with specific mentions of his drone investments, and the smoke starts looking a lot like a five-alarm fire in Houston.

When asked point-blank on Wednesday if he was the man behind the curtain, Durant did not say no.

He did not say the idea was ridiculous. Instead, he gave us the classic deflection about social media drama.

"I know you got to ask these questions, but I’m not here to get into Twitter nonsense. I’m just here to focus on the season, keep it pushing," Durant told reporters when asked about the burner drama looming over the team.

My teammates know what it is," he added. "We’ve been locked in the whole season. Enjoyed our break. Had a great practice today, looking forward to the road trip."

They probably do know what it is, Durant.

They know their franchise player is potentially calling them bums from a digital trench while he is supposed to be resting his hamstrings.

In a world where athletes try to be brands, KD remains the last true s**t-poster.

Durant is a first-ballot Naismith Hall of Famer and a first-ballot Hall of Famer in the Quote Tweets.

Never change, KD. Just maybe change your password.

