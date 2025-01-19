Kevin Durant Gets Last Laugh After Jahmyr Gibbs Trolled Him In Touchdown Celebration

Kevin Durant was not amused by Jahmyr Gibbs' antics during Saturday's Divisional Round game between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders. But it was KD who got the last laugh.

After scoring a touchdown in the first quarter to give the Lions an early lead, Gibbs busted out some of Durant's signature pre-game dance moves as an end zone celebration.

One might argue that imitation is the highest form of flattery — except the Phoenix Suns star is a longtime Commanders fan. So this imitation was almost certainly a troll job by Gibbs.

KD, who was in attendance at Ford Field, certainly took notice of Gibbs' celebration. And he didn't love it.

"I'm already sick of @Jahmyr_Gibbs1," Durant wrote on X. "Move around somewhere bro damn."

Gibbs finished the game with 14 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He added another 70 yards on six receptions through the air. Unfortunately for Detroit, though, Gibbs' efforts weren't enough to punch a ticket to the conference championship game. The Commanders took down the NFC's highest-seeded team, 45-31.

READ: Lions Brought Low By Commanders Who Have Risen From Last Season's Ashes To The NFC Championship Game

And, of course, Durant was happy to throw salt in Detroit's wounds. After the game, the 14-time NBA All-Star posted a video of himself doing the aforementioned dance, which comes from Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals.

He wrote: "Have a great night Detroit."

Durant also paid a visit to the Commanders' locker room following the win.

The Commanders will face the winner of Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams. Scheduled for Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. ET, it will be Washington's first NFC Championship Game appearance in 33 years.

And since the Suns don't have a game that day, you can bet Kevin Durant will be locked in.