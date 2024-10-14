Kevin Durant Loves Reading Comments From 'Dummies' On Parody Account

It's a surefire sign that basketball season is near when Kevin Durant starts getting feisty on his social media.

The Phoenix Suns superstar fired up X on Monday to let us know how he feels about all the low-IQ NBA fans out there. And Durant said he's a fan of parody NBA news account @NBACentel because it exposes them.

"Sometimes I wake up and look at @TheNBACentel comments just to truly see how many dummies come online thinking that they have high iq," Durant wrote. "Good morning."

That parody account in question consistently posts bogus NBA news in an attempt to lure fans and media into sharing the fake news, looking like fools and causing mass chaos.

For example, over the weekend, the account made a post "reporting" the reason why Durant remains single.

It included a fake quote from the 36-year-old forward: "Still rolling solo because I’m not dealing with the headache of debating ball with a woman who can’t name my MVP year or break down a pick-and-roll."

That silly post garnered more than 1,000 comments and 3,100 re-posts — many of them from "dummies" who believed it to be something Durant actually said.

KD is far from shy on social media. He's never been afraid to go toe-to-toe with his critics or with online trolls, and he's been known to utilize a few burner accounts when he really needs to do some dirty work.

"The whole point of having social media is to interact with people," he told Jalen Rose and Anthony Edwards in August. "So you follow me for a chance to maybe interact, so it depends on how I feel. If you troll, I'm going to troll back. If you show love, I'm going to show love back.

"I try to reciprocate energy as much as possible to give people more of an in-depth experience of who I am."

In other words, steer clear of the parody accounts. If there's anything you need to know about Kevin Durant, he'll probably just tell you himself.