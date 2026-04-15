Cubs Top Prospect Has Mastered The Art Of Pimping Home Runs

Pimpin' ain't easy, unless your name is Kevin Alcantara.

Alcantara may not be a familiar name for casual baseball fans out there or those who don't pull for the Chicago Cubs, given that he's played in only 13 MLB games in his career. However, if he keeps swinging the bat as he has been to start the 2026 campaign at the AAA level, baseball fans will be quick to learn about the 6-foot-6 bomber.

The 23-year-old Dominican is hitting .255 with the Iowa Cubs this season to go along with seven home runs and 13 RBI. Those numbers won't blow anyone away, but some of the home runs and the instant celebration inside the batter's box he's pulled off certainly catch the eye.

Alcantara hit an absolute mega home run against the Louisville Bats on April 5, and decided to launch his bat into the air in a smooth, yet somewhat aggressive move for a minor league game in early April.

Alcantara hasn't exactly slowed down since then.

Against the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday night, the outfielder hit two home runs. Both were absolute no-doubters, and while he was relatively subdued in the pimpin' department with his first home run of the contest, the same can't be said for the second.

Throwing both your hands up and then rounding the bases with one up in the air is some special, special stuff.

Alcantara holding up his right hand and making it look like a claw is an homage to his nickname, The Jaguar, which he's held since his childhood playing days in the Dominican Republic.

With Chicago's rightfield position a bit crowded at the moment, and with All-Star Pete Crow-Armstrong manning center field, there isn't a lot of room to insert Alcantara into the Cubs' lineup. It's hard to imagine that being the case for much longer, however, as the elite-level prospect is turning heads at the Triple-A level.