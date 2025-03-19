Keon Coleman Tells Hilarious Story About Dinner With Josh Allen, Compares Him To Jesus

Keon Coleman has some strong opinions about food.

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver went viral after last year's NFL draft when he revealed his outrageous pre-game meal from McDonald's: two Hot ‘n Spicy McChicken sandwiches with cheese, a medium fry, a 10-piece Chicken McNugget and an Oreo McFlurry.

After the game, it’s straight to Waffle House for a sausage, egg and cheese grit bowl, four eggs scrambled with cheese, a side of pork chops, hash browns with cheese and a Hi-C.

Coleman has also been known to grab a few cookies at a press conference. And don't even get this guy started on fruit snacks!

WATCH: Bills' Keon Coleman Proposes Changes to NFL Combine, Including Letting Players Eat Fruit Snacks

So, with all this champion fuel in his system, imagine Coleman's surprise when he was invited to quarterback Josh Allen's home for a nutritious meal prepared by a private chef. It was, quite literally, a religious experience for the 21-year-old.

"So the first time he invited me to his place for dinner, I didn't even know what this was the woman cooked," Coleman said in an interview with Complex Sports. "It looked like we were eating some onions, fish and bread. This is like the stuff Jesus fed the people in the little children's books they give you. I was like, 'Man, what is this, bro?'"

Unlike Jesus' followers in the children's books (or, you know, The Bible), Coleman is not on board with fish. Allen tried to convince his young teammate to eat sushi, but Coleman wouldn't even give it a try. Why? Because his mom doesn't eat it, either.

"I had to call her. I ain't know what that was," Coleman said. "Like the type of food, the sushi he was trying to give me. I didn't want that."

The former Florida State Seminole concluded that he does not eat fish because it's "nasty." He will prepare seafood for others, though.

"I'll fish, kill a fish, cook ‘em," he said. "I ain't eating it, though."

Sounds like Keon Coleman is offering to host the next team dinner party. He can grill up the fish — then Uber Eats some McDonald's for himself.