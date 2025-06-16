Bills' Keon Coleman Drops 60 Points In Damar Hamlin Celebrity Basketball Game: WATCH

Keon Coleman put on a clinic during Damar Hamlin's celebrity basketball game on Saturday.

The Buffalo Bills wide receiver dropped 60 points during the event, which benefits Hamlin's Chasing M's Foundation, at Duquesne University's Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. Viral social media clips from the game showed Coleman hitting step-back 3-pointers and throwing down highlight-reel dunks.

Of course, this performance shouldn't come as a complete surprise. After all, Coleman was a decorated two-sport athlete before turning his focus to football. The 6-foot-4 averaged 33.5 points per game as a senior at Opelousas Catholic High School, earning first-team All-State honors.

Coleman was recruited for both sports at Michigan State and played both, too, as a freshman. He joined Tom Izzo's Spartans’ basketball team after the 2021 Peach Bowl and appeared in six games.

"I said, damn!" Izzo told WIVB-TV last year when asked about witnessing Coleman’s raw ability. "I told our football coach at the time, 'Yeah, I'm going to recruit him. ... Those basketball highlights are legit."

Obviously, Coleman chose to pursue football instead, transferred to Florida State for his final college season and was selected by the Bills in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft. Buffalo hoped Coleman could fill the hole left by the departure of All-Pro Stefon Diggs. Coleman had his shining moments last year — including a 125-yard performance in Week 7 — but he missed four weeks in the second half of the season due to injury and never quite broke out.

And the 22-year-old certainly wasn't satisfied by that.

"You want to know exactly what I see? When that sh*t trash, you got to be better, simple as that," Coleman said of his rookie campaign. "You gotta be more efficient here. You gotta get out of this break. You got to stack your DB. You got to give Josh more room to throw the ball. You gotta catch that. You gotta make that block. You got to get that extra effort on the touchdown block so if Jimbo (James Cook) breaks it, he's up the sideline. Just different things like that. Calling out everything that you're doing wrong to make it right."

Coleman hopes his performance in Year 2 will be more up to his standard. If not, at least he'll always have charity basketball.