Which Sport Is Going To Receive More Money From NIL Revenue-Sharing Cap? Kentucky Reportedly Chose Basketball

If Kentucky is actually spending more on the basketball team compared to football, they are not alone in this mindset

One of the tougher decisions that athletic departments have to make right now in this era of revenue-sharing in college athletics is which sport will receive a majority of the money available to share with athletes. For Kentucky, it sounds as though that decision has been made for the upcoming year.

Over the past year, athletic directors have sat down with coaches across college campuses and discussed how they would spend allocated money on sports that generate revenue. For some schools, it's more important to spend on building a football roster compared to basketball, and for others, it's the opposite.

At Kentucky, there has reportedly been a decision made on how much of a percentage will be allocated towards Mark Pope's basketball roster, which many would assume won't sit well with football coach Mark Stoops.

CBS Sports reported on Monday that Kentucky is giving 45% of its revenue-sharing budget to the basketball program, which is just over $9 million. This number is drastically higher than what other schools within the SEC are allocating to their basketball programs, just off the cap that was put into place.

While there was talk of SEC programs agreeing to an equal revenue-sharing cap for basketball, there were some schools that fought back on this idea, given that you cannot force schools to make these decisions with their allocated money.

Just because one school in the conference decides to prioritize one sport compared to others doesn't mean that they have to follow the same formula as their foes. And this is where the problems will arise for plenty of athletic departments across college athletics.

If Kentucky decides to spend $9 million on its roster, while Georgia might only allocate $3 million, that's not the Wildcats problem to deal with. But, this is also where schools will have to rely on boosters to narrow the gap, especially if one program is spending almost triple the amount of others on one sport.

Which Sport Will Boosters Decide To Spend Money On? Lingering Debate Continues

Sources have told OutKick that the 45% number that was reported on Monday is not quite the exact figure that Kentucky is allocating to basketball. The most important aspect of this moving forward is that the Wildcats have plenty of boosters that are willing to give the basketball program money for a shot at a national championship.

In reality, it's not that tough of a decision for boosters to make, given the history of Kentucky basketball, compared to the football program. The same could be said for Arkansas under John Calipari, which had a very expensive roster last season, thanks in large part to John Tyson, who is the founder of ‘Tyson Chicken’.

Moving forward, these are the dilemmas that will force tough decisions to be made by those outside the program on how to spend their money. What's more likely? Kentucky winning a national championship in basketball or football? That is certainly not a shot at the Wildcats, but more so the question that plenty of wealthy boosters are asking themselves when approached to donate money towards athletic programs.

There is certainly a lot of backdoor lobbying that is occurring around college campuses right now, and it will only continue in the coming years.