With Kentucky Matchup Looming, Duke Still Has No Idea Why Cooper Flagg Is Cramping So Much

Duke Blue Devils basketball star Cooper Flagg just can’t stop cramping.

We’re a mere two games into the basketball season (Duke won both by 30+ points), and Flagg is already dealing with health issues. The 17-year-old from Newport, ME (who knew Maine was a basketball pipeline?) was forced to sit out all but five minutes in the second half of a 100-52 blowout of the Army Black Knights because his muscles kept seizing up.

"We've got to help him," Duke head coach John Scheyer said after the win against Army on Friday. "I'm not happy about it, for him. We've got to help him, and we will. Right after this, I can promise you I'm going to be meeting [with the team's training staff]. I don't care if it's all night. We can't have that happen. Bottom line."

Fortunately, the unnatural amount of cramps has not prevented Flagg from playing like the nation’s top recruit. His stat lines from both games are:

Vs. Maine : 18 points, seven boards, five assists, three steals

: 18 points, seven boards, five assists, three steals Vs. Army : 13 points,11 rebounds, three blocks, three assists, and two steals

Not too shabby if I do say so myself!

However, the injury problems are creating a damper for Flagg on an otherwise great start to his collegiate career.

"I don't really know what goes into it," Flagg said . "Regardless, rest one minute and I can't cramp at the 19 minutes. We got a plan in place. We're going to figure it out, get to the bottom of it, and find out what I need to do to be ready for the next game."

I may not know much, but I do know that drinking pickle juice (or anything salty) has helped me deal with cramps in the past. Surely, there’s got to be some lying around in Cameron Indoor Stadium somewhere, right?

Whatever the case may be, the Blue Devils need to find a magic cure quickly. Duke has a high-powered matchup with fellow unbeaten school Kentucky on November 12 in Atlanta, GA. While it’s still early in the season, I’m sure Scheyer wants to have the beast that is Flagg at his disposal.