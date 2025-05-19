Kentucky Basketball Rallies Around Tornado Victims, As Mark Pope Skips Recruiting Event To Help Clean Up

A number of devastating tornadoes barreled through the Kentucky region late last week, causing massive damage and the unfortunate loss of life as people were left trying rebuild. Some of those who stepped up for the local communities were part of the Wildcats' basketball team, along with head coach Mark Pope.

Unfortunately, this region of the country is no stranger to the destruction of mother nature, as this was the latest example of how terrifying it is to live in this area. The images coming out of London and Somerset counties in Kentucky were devastating to see, with families losing everything in the aftermath of these tornadoes, and the helpless feeling started to set in for plenty of people who were left with nothing.

But, knowing how these communities rally around each other brings comfort to plenty, even during these horrible times that force families to face the reality of starting over. Tragically, over twenty people were killed in these devesting storms, leaving these towns in shock once again.

Having lived through multiple Hurricanes, there aren't any type of words that are going to bring these families comfort, besides the belief in god that something will come from this. But, there were plenty of people ready to help, including the Kentucky basketball program, with head coach Mark Pope and former guard Reed Sheppard just trying to do what they could to ease the pain in any way they could.

In the aftermath of Friday's destruction, these towns were filled with volunteers just looking to help in any way possible.

For Kentucky's Mark Pope, that meant putting on some gloves and getting to work. The Wildcats' basketball coach was pictured on top of a house this past weekend, doing anything he could to help clean up some of the destruction that was left.

Reed Sheppard Trying To Help Hometown Rebuild After Tornadoes

For Reed Sheppard, that meant going back home to London, Kentucky to help cleanup. As Joshua Maxey posted on social media, all it took was one phone call from Sheppard, and he was ready to help in any way possible.

"I know you’ve been tired of hearing it from me for years but let this speak for itself. Reed knew the devastation his hometown received and wanted to do something to help," Maxey wrote."He called me up to ask what he could do, I said "just show up man, i’ll pick you up in 20 minutes" if only for a minute it’ll lift some people who’s lost everything’s spirit. That wasn’t enough for him he had to do more.

"We’ve worked like dogs for the best part of the day and he picked up belonging’s, toys, roofs, 2x4’s and everything you can imagine and seen the hurt our people were going through yet all he done was like always, he was just Reed he was one of them. Never forgetting where he came from but being a shoulder to cry on to complete strangers and comforting them with words. This is why we ALL LOVE him. He is the epitome of raised right and going above and beyond."

As for the Kentucky basketball coach, Mark Pope skipped out on a massive recruiting weekend in Memphis, with the Nike Elite Youth basketball showcase taking place, so that he could stay back and help with the cleanup.

While I know that Pope did not want this to be shared on social media, given that he just wanted to do something for the Kentucky community, it shows how much the state means to him.

As for the rebuilding, it's going to take years for these people to rebuild, and some of them unfortunately won't get the chance. But, this is a strong group of Kentuckians, and there's not much they can't do.

Our prayers go out to all the people who were impacted by these terrible storms, and we stand with you as the rebuild begins.