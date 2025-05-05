The Kentucky Derby Put Up Insane Viewership Numbers

Were you watching the Kentucky Derby on Saturday? Evidently, a record number of people were too.

According to Sports Media Watch, viewership numbers for "The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports" were at an all-time high. Here are some numbers for the race, which was broadcasted on NBC:

The race portion of the day averaged 17.7 million viewers. That was the highest since 1989 (18.5 million) and it surpassed last year’s total of 16.7 million

The streaming audience totaled out at 959,000, which was a 34% increase from last year (714,000).

The quarter hour of the race itself and the immediate aftermath garnered 21.8 million viewers. That marks the highest total for NBC since it began broadcasting the event in 2021.

Sports Media pointed out that within the past year, only two sporting events have exceeded that viewership total: Game 5 of the World Series and the March Madness Final. However, it also noted that because the Derby is so short, it's easier to maintain an audience’s interest.

Still, 21-plus million is pretty impressive.

