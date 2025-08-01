Kenny Dillingham's Epic Rant After Arizona State Practice Would Make Nick Saban Proud

I should've known Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham was primed for a fall camp practice rant, given his past speeches during the season. But, there was obviously some reverse psychology going on in Tempe this week.

We all know the expectations of Kenny Dillingham are to have his team make the college football playoff, and earn a shot at contending for a national championship, following last year's success.

But, we're talking about practice, right? We're talking about practice!

Ok, enough of the Allen Iverson throwback, but it fits with what transpired Thursday night after the Sun Devils' second practice of fall camp. And, Kenny Dillingham was not mincing words when it comes to where his football team is at right now, as they look to capitalize on last season.

Arizona State Lacked ‘Passion’ In Practice, Leading To Dillingham's Message

It wasn’t because of a lack of effort in practice on Thursday, but clearly the Sun Devils treated it like it was the final day of spring camp, where the players are just trying to wrap things up and move on to the summer.

"Yea, we gotta be better, our offense in general, too many drops as a group. It was a bad day," Kenny Dillingham said during his rant. "I mean it was a really bad day on offense. It all stems from the passion that we play with. OK, did not make a play. If you accept it, you accept it. Don't be mad going 5-7, it's OK, don't be mad going 6-6, going 3-9, because somebody has to go those records. It's going to be tough, but teams will do it. Why not us?

"We didn’t practice bad. What I mean by that is that we didn't bust, we didn’t MA (miss assignments), we threw one pick. Like, we didn't practice bad, we didn’t practice with passion. We didn’t care if we scored a touchdown, we didn’t care if there was an interception, we didn’t care if somebody made a great play for most of practice. We were just out here, practicing. And to me, the best teams, it matters all the time. You wanna win everything. Today we didn’t have that mindset, we didn't wanna WIN. We wanted to practice, and those are two different mindsets to me."

While plenty of folks will look at Dillingham and say he's just sending a message through the media, I beg to differ. I can assure you that the football team received the R-rated version of this spectacular rant after the emotionless practice they delivered, according to Dillingham.

While Kenny will have a hard time topping the classic rants by Nick Saban, it's obvious that he's making a run for the title.

If those Sun Devils don't pick it up in practice this weekend, Dillingham might go nuclear on the entire program. Obviously, the Arizona State coach is trying to motivate his team, but delivered this incredible quote in the process.

"Good practice of complacency. It was a good practice for a bad team. It was an average practice for an average team. That's what today was.