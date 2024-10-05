Arizona State Coach Drops Wild Quote, Ropes In Classic Movies: LISTEN

Kenny Dillingham gifted Arizona State fans with an all-time quote.

Dillingham is in his second year leading the Sun Devils, and is off to a hot 3-1 start after a brutally tough 3-9 2023 campaign.

ASU has shown significant improvement in year two under Dillingham, and was 3-0 before losing the team's most recent game to Texas Tech.

Kenny Dillingham compares rebounding after loss to making movies.

Is Dillingham letting the loss get him down? Not at all. He thinks it's no different than making a movie franchise after a bad film. Specifically, he sees it a lot like "The Mighty Ducks."

"At the end of the day, this is an entertainment industry. So, you know, you go to the movie theaters and watch ‘Mighty Ducks 1,’ ‘Mighty Ducks 2,’ ‘Mighty Ducks 3’ and you're like, 'Dang, this is good, I'm going to go see 'Mighty Ducks 4,'' and then you're like 'What the heck is this?' … That's sports. That's the definition of it. You can't let it rattle you. You can't let it not make another ‘Mighty Ducks.’ You just go make another one, right? That's just the nature of the beast," Dillingham said during a Thursday appearance on "Bickley & Marotta Mornings on Arizona Sports."

You can watch his comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This is simply awesome for so many reasons. First, there wasn't a "Mighty Ducks 4." The final film before the TV series was "Mighty Ducks 3." So, Dillingham couldn't even correctly nail the franchise's history.

However, he's clearly a big fan because it's such an obscure reference in the year 2024. The final "Mighty Ducks" film came out in 1996. That's nearly three decades ago. Want to feel old? The original came out 32 years ago in 1992 and the second one came out in 1994.

I rewatched "The Mighty Ducks" with my college roommates back in 2014, and it's incredible how cheesy and awesome those movies are.

The plot holes are ridiculous, which is what makes it so fun. The team was the national squad in "D2" but then not good enough to be varsity at a Minnesota high school in "D3." Let's stop and think about that for a moment. The squad was the best in the country in one movie and then not good enough to play varsity in the next one. Makes sense.

Or, better yet, Gordon Bombay's DUI service was to be a role model for young kids in the original. I don't know much about DUI sentencing but that seems like a stretch. And for anyone who doesn't know, the Flying V is a great way to get lit up. It doesn't work at all.

Shoutout to Kenny Dillingham for this blast from the past. Makes me think I might need to watch the movies again for the first time in a decade! Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.