Major College Football Coach Pulls Classy Move With Massive Bonus Money

Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham reportedly was in a very giving mood this holiday season.

The Sun Devils are 9-2 and firmly in the College Football Playoff hunt with a Saturday showdown with in-state rival Arizona.

It's the program's best season since 2014, and there are definitely still more than a couple opportunities to add more wins.

Things are definitely rolling in Tempe, and Dillingham made sure to share the love.

Kenny Dillingham gives away bonus money.

Dillingham earned a $200,000 bonus for winning nine games this season, and that comes on top of his nearly $4 million annual salary to coach the Sun Devils.

What is his plan for the significant payday? He's giving it all away to people who need it a lot more than he does.

Chris Karpman reported that Dillingham is giving the bonus money to 20 off-the-field staffers working for the program.

This is the definition of a very class gesture. Getting a $5,000 or $10,000 bonus as an off-the-field staffer likely represents a significant portion of what they'll earn this year.

College athletics staffers do not earn much money outside of actual coaches and high-level administration staff. I know people working in college athletics who made around $35,000 to $45,000 a year when they started. Some made even less money. It's done more for the love of the game and hopes to climb the ladder than the money. Nobody is getting rich as an off-the-field staffer.

That's why Dillingham handing out bonuses of several thousand dollars isn't just a class act move. It will have a measurable impact on the people who receive the money.

The holiday season is all about helping people, and I would say Kenny Dillingham giving his $200,000 bonus to ASU staffers is a textbook definition of helping people. Props to him for the incredibly awesome gesture. Let me know what you think about the move at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.