Kenny Albert To Replace Legendary New York Rangers Broadcaster Sam Rosen

Prior to the 2024-25 NHL season, legendary New York Rangers play-by-play broadcaster Sam Rosen – who has spent 40 years calling games for the Broadway Blueshirts – announced that he would retire after the season.

The most likely replacement, Rangers radio play-by-play man Kenny Albert, was officially announced as the guy who will succeed Rosen starting next season.

Albert is the son of another legendary broadcaster, Marv Albert, and always felt like a natural replacement for Rosen. Still, for Rangers fans (like myself), no one can truly replace the great Sam Rosen.

Rosen called the Rangers' only Stanley Cup victory in the past 80 years. In 1994, the Blueshirts hoisted the Cup for the first time since 1940 and have failed to repeat that success over the last 30 years.

Rosen will always be remembered for his iconic call of the Rangers' Stanley Cup victory.

"The waiting is over! The New York Rangers are Stanley Cup Champions! And this one will last a lifetime!" Rosen exclaimed as the clock hit zero.

Little did Rosen know at the time, he was 100% right about it "lasting a lifetime," especially for him. Rosen was born in 1947, seven years after the Rangers' previous Stanley Cup victory. That's the only title that Rosen, 77, has seen in his lifetime.

And, unfortunately, the Rangers couldn't provide any magic for his 40th, and final, season. This has been one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory, with fans calling for the team to be gutted on the ice and off.

It's a terrible way to end Rosen's legendary career, but unfortunately, there's nothing he could have done differently. Fans will forever remember his iconic calls, starting with his signature, "It's a power-play goal!"

We're sorry the Rangers couldn't send you out with a better season, Sam, you deserved better. But you will be missed. Kenny Albert has some huge shoes to fill starting next season.