Kendrick Perkins, Who Was Overweight During His NBA Career, Calls On Karl-Anthony Towns To Lose Weight

Former NBA player turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins is calling for Karl-Anthony Towns to lose weight this offseason, and it's the quintessential example of someone calling the kettle black.

During a recent episode of his ‘Perk Unplugged’ podcast, Perkins noted that he believes the New York Knicks' big man needs to specifically lose about 15 pounds to take his game to a new level this upcoming season.

"Karl-Anthony Towns, if I was you, I’d go lose me about 15 pounds," Perkins said. "You get 15 pounds off of you, bro, and you stay consistent."

"It’s going to be smoke. Boy, you going to be ready. I’m telling y’all, man. I’m looking forward," he continued.

Towns is listed at 7 feet tall and 248 pounds, which, if those numbers seem healthy, it's because they are. According to the Body Mass Index (BMI), a person at his height and weight is considered healthy on the rating scale. The former Kentucky star also plays a style in which he gets dirty in the paint, but also plays out on the perimeter as one of the best three-point shooting big men in the NBA.

As for Perkins, he was last listed at 6 feet 10 inches and 270 pounds, which puts his BMI at 28.2, a number that is considered overweight.

Anyone who has taken a basic health class in high school or college is fully aware that BMI is not the end all be all when it comes to determining a person's health, but it is a decent starting point.

Perkins was not only one of the heaviest players of his era in the NBA, but he also averaged 5.4 points per game during his 782-game career. Him calling on Towns, a five-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year to shed some weight is very, very rich.