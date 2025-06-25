Kendrick Perkins Gets Roasted For Making Outrageous Cooper Flagg Comparison Ahead Of NBA Draft

One of the greatest aspects of the NBA Draft is the talking heads in the media trying to come up with player comparisons for prospects, and Kendrick Perkins truly outdid himself with his Cooper Flagg comp.

It's only natural for folks in the media to compare prospects to some of the best players in the league. That is what stirs the pot, and comparing a top-tier prospect to a player that averages 10 points per game doesn't exactly make for the most exciting content.

Given the fact that Flagg has been the sure-thing first-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft since his high school days, he's been compared to essentially every notable player in the league up to this point. It has forced the media to think outside of the box when coming up with any sort of original thought about the undisputed best player in the draft.

Perkins took a swing at doing just that during ESPN pre-NBA Draft coverage on Tuesday, and delivered an all-time comparison for the former Duke star.

"This is how I look at Cooper Flagg, if LeBron James and Kevin Garnett had a baby, you'd get Cooper Flagg," Perkins said.

Now look, Perkins makes some fair points while describing Flagg as an all-around player, such as James, and then as a tenacious competitor like Garnett, but it feels like a significant stretch to go ahead and try and lump him into a category of two of the best players to ever do it.

Folks on social media went to town on Perkins after his strange comment about Flagg:

The NBA Draft is set to get underway at Barclays Center in Brooklyn at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.