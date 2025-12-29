Kendrick Bourne Is Hyped He Hit His $500k Bonus Because Marriage Is Expensive

On Sunday night, America learned why San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was happy to hit a $500,000 bonus in his contract.

During a shootout of a game against the Chicago Bears (a great way to end this week of NFL action), the broadcast crew talked about how the veteran wide receiver surpassed 500 receiving yards against the Indianapolis Colts last week, thus unlocking the hefty payday.

Having an extra half a million in your bank account is always a nice thing, but Bourne revealed he enjoys it for one specific reason.

Melissa Stark relayed Bourne’s words: "He’s so happy to have gotten it…it was perfect timing, right before Christmas, because my wife Vanessa is expensive."

Mike Tirico noted that Bourne needs just 49 more yards to get another $250,000 in bonuses, so he can handle "the expenses he has at home."

Then he asked the more important question: "Does he not know this was on the record?"

Chris Collinsworth made the most astute observation of what those words mean, succinctly saying, "He’s dead."

Oh, and he wasn't exaggerating either. The dude literally bought his wife a Rolls Royce.

Can’t say I blame Bourne for what he said. If he’s going to treat his lady right (as he should), he will need some extra dough. And if Vanessa likes expensive gifts, he isn’t saying anything wrong by stating her tastes require a lot of cash to satisfy.

Christmas was likely a success in the Bourne household. If Kendrick can get those 49 more yards, he’ll have some juice for his birthday gift fund.