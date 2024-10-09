Ken Rosenthal Reportedly Banned From Padres Dugout After Ripping Tatis, Machado

The San Diego Padres were clearly not happy with Fox Sports broadcaster Ken Rosenthal.

According to a report from The San Diego Union-Tribune, the organization declined to allow Rosenthal into the dugout to conduct the now-usual in-game interviews from both teams' dugouts. Why? Because Rosenthal had the audacity to call out several Padres players for their inappropriate behavior in game two of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Rosenthal in an article covering Manny Machado's high-powered throw toward the Dodgers dugout, described his behavior as "punkish," while criticizing Fernando Tatis Jr. for his offensive "dancing" and Jurickson Profar's trolling.

Union-Tribune columnist Kevin Acee reported that the team was "not pleased" to hear those eminently reasonable criticisms.

San Diego Padres Once Again Show They Can Dish It Out, But Can't Take It

"The Padres, suffice it to say, were not pleased with Rosenthal’s brand of journalism," Acee wrote. "The team did not conduct the usual in-game interviews with him on Fox last night. It was a one-game boycott, and those interviews are expected to resume tonight.

"Tatis posted a photo of himself celebrating during the game on Instagram after the game with two emojis: a peacock and a man dancing."

Jurickson Profar also commented, and once again revealed himself to be one of baseball's most ignorant players.

"I think it motivated us. It motivated us. Like all those things — all (that) lying I don’t know, man. It’s a great team over there. I don’t think they need all (that) lying. We just need to play baseball. … Like Fernando’s dancing. You guys are insulting us. You (are) throwing stuff. You do everything. What do you want him to do? He’s reacting like that, he’s dancing like that because of you guys. And they make it seem like no, he’s dancing and taunting the fans. Do you think he just goes to the field to be dancing? Really?"

Profar apparently can't distinguish between the behavior of fans and players. Players, justifiably so, are held to a different standard than fans, because they're paid millions of dollars to be held to a different standard. Fans frequently hurl abuse, bad language and obscene gestures toward players. And players are paid to ignore it.

Profar and Tatis do taunt the fans, they do "insult" the fans with obscene gestures and trolling. That's not appropriate behavior for Major League Baseball players. And Rosenthal, who is an objective reporter, rightfully called them out for it. Fans, especially at Dodger Stadium, enjoy reminding Tatis that he got caught cheating. Tatis' job is to ignore it. Expectations for the two sides are not the same. Tatis should not enjoy wagging his genitals toward the crowd, because that's not appropriate behavior for a professional baseball player on the field.

This has become the culture around the Padres though, taunting, preening, dancing, trolling when they're winning. And fainting couch victimhood when faced with even the slightest criticisms or adversity. It's an organization that reflects the character of its players: soft and whiny.

Rosenthal should boycott them for game four on Wednesday night in response to being punished for doing his job.