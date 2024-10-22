Ken Griffey Sr. & Jr. Will Be In Attendance To Watch LeBron & Bronny James In Lakers Opener

NBA officially tips off the 2024-25 season on Tuesday.

One of the most anticipated storylines of the year is the historic collaboration between Lakers veteran LeBron James and rookie Bronny James.

As expected for this once-in-a-lifetime moment, the famous father-son duo Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. will be at Crypto.com Arena to watch LeBron and Bronny play against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

During the 1990 and 1991 seasons, the Griffeys made history as the first father-son duo to play together in Major League Baseball while both were members of the Seattle Mariners.

Appearing on SiriusXM this week, Ken Griffey Jr. shared his intentions of witnessing basketball history being made, regardless of all the controversies that have followed Bronny James' drafting to the Lakers with a second-round pick.

"First father and son to play baseball, now first father and son to play basketball , so it's a big deal for my dad and I to be there," Griffey Jr. said.

"We made history; now we get to watch history."

Despite playing an objectively bad offseason, Bronny made the Lakers roster and can take the floor alongside his father.

And if you expect an organization that hired JJ Redick, former player and podcaster, to NOT sub in the incapable Bronny on the floor against the Western Conference juggernauts in Minnesota just to seize a photo-op, then I've got a crypto scheme to sell you.

Expect Anthony Edwards to use the full extent of his might to call for an iso on Bronny and posterize the 20-year-old in front of the spectating NBA community.

The big qualm facing Bronny has been simple: he's not good enough for NBA basketball, prompting the inevitable conversation of feeding off his privilege as LeBron James' son.

Ken Griffey Jr., on the other hand, was fully ready for the game at 20 years of age. He went on to earn 13 All-Star nods and an AL MVP trophy, alongside 10 Gold Gloves. He also landed in the Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame and Cincinnati's Hall of Fame.

Ken Griffey, Sr., who played with his son at 40, was a three-time All-Star, two-time World Series champ and the original Griffey to land in the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com