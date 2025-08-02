Cleveland Radio Host Unloads Heated Rant About Shedeur Sanders: WATCH

Shedeur Sanders was drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland radio host Ken Carman is FIRED UP about Shedeur Sanders.

The Cleveland Browns drafted Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Colorado QB's slide in the draft generated plenty of jokes and mocking.

There were some people who thought Shedeur was a lock for the first round. Turns out, that wasn't close to reality.

With the draft behind him, Sanders is now fighting like hell to make Cleveland's week one active roster.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Sanders has generated plenty of headlines since arriving in Cleveland. There's never been a fifth round pick with more attention on them than Deion's son.

However, if you believe some of the reporting out there, people within Cleveland's organization might be "rooting for his downfall."

Carman shared a passionate rant Thursday, rejecting any and all ideas that the Browns are doing anything other than giving Sanders the fairest shot possible.

Presented without further comment, hit play on the video below, and enjoy.

I agree with Carman. It's hard to imagine the Browns drafted Sanders to then sabotage him. There's a big difference between a rookie having serious growing pains and an organization actively trying to crush their chances.

The latter makes no sense. If that were the case, then why would the Browns have invited the media circus by drafting the former Colorado star?

It doesn't make any sense. Perhaps - and hear me out on this one - maybe Sanders simply isn't ready to be an NFL QB right now. There's nothing wrong with that. He hasn't even played a snap of pro football.

It's a man's league and it takes time to adjust. Welcome to the reality of the NFL. Furthermore, Joe Flacco is almost certainly going to start the season as Cleveland's QB1.

Everyone else is battling for position on the depth chart.

I have no idea if Shedeur will last in the NFL, and as of right now, neither does anybody else. Let the process for the young rookie play out and see what happens. Throwing out conspiracy theories isn't going to help anyone. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think.