Video Of WNBA Star Goes Viral.....But Something Doesn't Pass The Sniff Test: WATCH

Kelsey Plum is going viral in a new TikTok video, but there might be a few red flags.

Plum is one of the most recognizable women in the WNBA, and was a star for the Las Vegas Aces before being traded to the Sparks. The talented guard is a two-time WNBA champion, three-time All-Star and a Gold Medal winner.

She's a legit star in the world of basketball, and her profile far exceeds just the WNBA. She has 1.2 million Instagram followers and even does modeling.

Now, she's blowing up in a new video……but something seems a bit off.

Kelsey Plum goes viral in TikTok video.

The popular TikTok account @JackBanana - which has nearly 540,000 followers - posted a video a couple of days ago of running into the Sparks guard on the streets in Beverly Hills.

He claimed to not know who she was in the video, which has been seen more than 5.2 million times as of publication.

Give it a watch below, and then we'll unpack it.

I'm sorry, but I simply do not believe this was a random interaction as presented. For those of you who don't know how the social media world works, a lot of the "random" viral videos you see are set up ahead of time and staged.

Now, that's not to say that's what happened here with 100% certainty, but let's have a healthy dose of skepticism.

What are the odds Kelsey Plum lets a random guy with a camera film her….and then pulls up her Instagram profile as he asks if she's famous? Also, is it normal for women to ask strangers to chill with them until the Uber arrives? Does that seem like an organic interaction to you?

It definitely doesn't to me, but perhaps I'm just ultra-paranoid.

While I might be skeptical, people in the comments seemed to love it:

Hmmm, it's almost like this video was *PERFECTLY* staged to go viral and generate this exact kind of reaction. What are the odds?

Either way, Plum is a legit star and her profile only continues to rise. Let's throw it back to the greatest video she's ever been in.