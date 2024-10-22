Jason And Travis Kelce Discuss Which NHLers Could Play In The NFL

It's a classic sports fan, bar room debate: what athletes from one sport would be able to compete in another?

Well, Jason and Travis Kelce got into this top on the latest episode of their New Heights podcast as it relates to current and former NHL players that they think could throw on some pads and make a go of it in the National Football League.

The Kelces have some hockey in their background, and we all know that they know football, so it was interesting to hear their takes.

Check it out below (starts at the 52:48 mark).

"Eric Lindros could play in the NFL," Jason said of the legendary Philadelphia Flyers center. "I feel pretty confident about that one."

"Do you think he's a tight end," Travis asked.

Jason talked about having Lindros at his gold outing this year.

"He's massive, man," he said. "Like he could have put on weight easily and played O-line, he definitely could have played tight end."

I agree, Lindros is a great pick, and as Travis noticed, he even wore No. 88.

The two talked about Jaromir Jagr and his mullet hitting the gridiron — which would be incredible — before Travis asked about whether Ottawa Senators forward Claude Giroux could make it as a wide receiver.

Giroux and Jason Kelce's careers overlapped in Philadelphia for more than a decade, and that led to the former Eagles center telling a funny story about the former Flyers captain.

"He's feisty," Kelce said, before adding that Giroux used to try to arm wrestle anyone who would accept his challenge. "So mentality-wise? Absolutely, could play in the NFL. Physically, eh… gonna have to see that."

Travis then tried to remember a "bruiser" who played for the "f---king Leafs," and I've got to assume he means Ryan Reaves, who, ironically is the son of a former CFL and NFL player, Willard Reaves.

It's an interesting thought exercise, and the Kelce's also thought about the prospect of Zdeno Chara as an offensive lineman and Connor McDavid as a running back.

But how about Gretzky?

Jason Kelce wasn't sure the Great One could make the jump until he saw a video of Gretzky smoking Sugar Ray Leonard, Björn Borg, and Pelé in a 100-yard dash (which sounds like a fever dream).

"I'm gonna say he could have done it," Jason said.