Kelce Brothers Keep Milking This Retirement Talk

Travis Kelce might hang up his cleats this offseason, and the Kelce media dynasty continues to dangle sizzling retirement news over NFL fans.

Big brother Jason Kelce weighed in on the potential of the Chiefs TE's retirement, claiming he knows Travis’ decision but admitting the 35-year-old tight end is keeping it locked tight. 

"I think he probably, in his heart, already knows what he wants to do," Jason said. 

Jason kept stoking the retirement buzz with vague hints. 

On "The Steam Room," he dished this about Travis’ next move.

(But seriously, why not just announce the news and let everyone move on?)

Travis Kelce has gone from a fan-favorite in the NFL to maybe the most insufferable player in the league. Sad.

Travis Kelce, brother Jason hype up retirement talk. (Getty Images)

Jason continued, "That's the reality of it. I'm sure we will talk about it. We've already talked about it a little bit, and I'm sure he's going to go through a process of figuring that out. We're very similar people, but we also have different ways of thinking about things."

Before his own retirement in 2024, Jason hogged the spotlight, leaving fans with a serious case of Kelce Burnout.

He added, "And sometimes I can way overanalyze situations, and my brother has this way of being like, 'Hey man, you want to play or you don't want to play.'"

Democrats Upset With Travis Kelce For Posting About Football Day After Election

Will Travis Kelce come back next season? (Jay Biggerstaff-Getty Images)

Travis carved out a Hall of Fame legacy over 12 seasons in Kansas City. 

Buzz over the Chiefs tight end's retirement stems from a sub-par year when Travis recorded 97 catches and 823 yards.

Even after a so-so year, he’s still a clutch target for Patrick Mahomes. 

Nov 18, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; ESPN personality and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce on set before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans at AT&amp;T Stadium. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

If Travis wants a lighter load next season, the Chiefs’ rising wide receiver depth could pave the way for one last hurrah from an all-time great tight end. 

Most fans argue Travis Kelce will return for a final year and help KC pick up the pieces from a deflating Super Bowl LIX loss.  

The Kelce Bros. are ready to crank up the retirement hype machine.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

