Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley Can't Wait For U.S. To Be Doubted At Bethpage Black

Every Ryder Cup has a level of excitement that is unmatched in the world of golf. This year's trip to Bethpage Black, however, feels like it has more juice than many of the most recent editions of the biennial event, and U.S. captain Keegan Bradley isn't afraid to add just a little bit more.

An embarrassing beatdown by Team Europe in Italy in 2023 coupled with the fact that the U.S. has lost eight of the last 11 Ryder Cups, the U.S. needed a drastic shakeup, and tasking Bradley as captain certainly checks that box. The 38-year-old narrowly missed out on making the U.S. team two years ago, and while he understands the weight of the Ryder Cup, sitting in the captain's seat will be new territory.

Based on his quick motivational speech after surprisingly being named captain, it's safe to say he's looking forward to the challenge.

In the newest season of Netflix's ‘Full Swing’ documentary that was released this week, Bradley shared some quick thoughts about the opportunity, and let's just say he can't wait to be doubted.

"I'm gonna get criticized as the captain next year," Bradley said after the U.S. Presidents Cup win. "They're gonna underestimate me, they're going to doubt me. I've been doubted my whole fu-king life. That's when I do my best work."

"We are going to go to Bethpage to kick their fu-king ass."

While Bradley immediately earned his fair share of doubters when tapped to be captain for 2025, the team he'll be in charge of isn't exactly being doubted, as the Americans are the betting favorites to win the Ryder Cup this year as things stand at the moment.

As for Bradley's quick speech about going to kick Europe's ass, some may call it bulletin board material, but at the end of the day, he's saying the things he's supposed to say.

Bradley wasn't brought in to be a ‘traditional’ Ryder Cup captain. Traditional hasn't worked for the U.S. team for well over a decade now, and with the event being held on U.S. soil just outside of New York City this fall, leaning into the home-field advantage in what most would all a must-win for the Americans is exactly what he was brought in to do.