Keanu Reeves Will Be Racing At Indianapolis This Weekend, As If He Needed Anything Else On His Cool Guy Resume

Keanu Reeves is one of the coolest customers in Hollywood. He's an action star, he plays bass in a band, used to be one heck of a hockey goalie, and in his free time, he whips around on motorcycles.

So what could he possibly add to his cool guy resume?

How about an appearance as a racecar driver?

Yeah, that should do it.

Reeves will participate in races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, during this weekend's Indy 8 Hour which is part of the Intercontinental GT Challenge schedule.

While Reeves won't be part of a lineup doing the eight-hour endurance race, instead, he'll be competing in a pair of races that are part of the GR Cup North America, which is acting as a support series this weekend.

The single-make series in which every car is a modified Toyota GR86 holds shorter raves which means that Reeves will be the lone driver behind the wheel of the No. 92 for Eagles Canyon Racing.

Reeves posted a message on social media giving thanks for the opportunity to hop behind the wheel.

Drivers in this series are classified as amateurs, but Reeves already has a bit of racing experience. He has previously competed in the celebrity race that used to be part of the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach and even won it back in 2009, per Fox 59.

Reeves' affinity for racing and anything fast has been fairly well-documented. He's a big-time motorcycle enthusiast and he recently produced and hosted the documentary series Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, about the 2009 Formula 1 World Championship winning team, Brawn GP (and it's really good).

Reeves' first race of the weekend starts at 9:50 ET Saturday morning, while his second race will be on Sunday morning at 11:55 ET, and it looks like they'll be livestreamed on YouTube.