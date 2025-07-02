Keanu Reeves Is Going To Be Part Of Documentary On F1's Newest Team, Cadillac

With the success of the recently released Brad Pitt Formula 1 flick, F1, which opened to over $140 million at the box office, Hollywood is still high on the series as it continues to grow both stateside and abroad.

Now, the sport's newest team, Cadillac — which will make its debut on the grid in 2026 — is already getting the documentary treatment with a little help from one of the biggest names in the entertainment business, Keanu Reeves.

The John Wick star was announced as the host and executive producer for a series about the bringing Cadillac to the grid, something that could probably fill a Ken Burns-length documentary if we're being honest considering how many ups and downs there were just bringing the team to the grid, and then all the work that goes into developing a car that will be competitive.

Reeves is a well-known motorsports enthusiast and competed in an endurance race last fall at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He produced and hosted another F1 documentary, Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story, which was fantastic and earned him an Emmy (check it out if you haven't; it's a wild story).

"I’m very honored and excited to be a part of telling the remarkable Cadillac Formula 1 Team story and its incredible journey into the world of Formula 1 racing," Reeves said, per Formula1.com.

"Our goal with the docuseries is to bring audiences into the heart of this journey and showcase what it takes to participate in one of the most exclusive sports arenas in the world."

The Cadillac F1 team is going to be a joint venture between General Motors and TWG Motorsports, which also owns IndyCar's Andretti Global.

TWG Motorsports is the motorsports division of TWG Global, which owns or has stakes in the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Chelsea FC, among others.