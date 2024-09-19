Kay Adams Addresses Rumor She's Dating Giants QB Daniel Jones

"Up and Adams" host Kay Adams is taking the air out of the football when it comes to rumors that the former NFL Network personality has been getting a bit cozy with Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Speaking with former players LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson on their "25/10 Show," Adams was immediately asked about the rumored relationship between her and Jones, which has been gossiped about so much that the show even previewed Adams' answer in a promotional clip ahead of the airing.

KAY ADAMS WAS SPEECHLESS IN A VIRAL MOMENT WITH JONES

"I’m not dating Daniel Jones! Breaking news! I’ve met him all of two times. I wish him the best, I’m pretty sure he has a girlfriend," Adams responded.

Former running back LeSean McCoy then threw some shade at Jones and his winless Giants by adding that Adams has confirmed she is not dating the Giants quarterback before adding this little rip: "Plus, you know you like the winning quarterbacks." Ouch! You hate (love) to see the trash talk continue even off the playing field!

You can't blame the relentless, drama-filled media for wanting to know more about an alleged relationship between Adams and Jones as the FanDuel host has sure as heck made it seem like there were some sparks between the two.

During an interview with Jones last month, Adams seemed to be tongue-tied when speaking with the Giants quarterback when she began stuttering and having a hard time putting her words together.

Last week on her show, Adams even joked to Giants offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor that he had to protect "her boy [Daniel Jones]."

Apparently, that was all a tease, however, at least according to Adams. Daniel Jones has had an on and off again relationship with Ella Bonafede throughout the years, who I'm sure doesn't appreciate the Kay dating rumors.

Interestingly enough, Jones showed up to Giants practice this morning with a new look as he shaved his beard. You know what they say - the first thing people do during breakups is change their appearance, am I right? Pretty convenient timing if you ask me!

We'll see if Jones' new look will help him this weekend when the G-Men take on the Cleveland Browns.



