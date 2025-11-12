NHL Prospect Gets Suspended After Wild Water Bottle-Involved Run-In With Fan

Kashawn Aitcheson was a first round pick for the Islanders in the 2025 NHL Draft

It's a tale as old as time…

When you put a hockey player, a fan, and a water bottle together, it never ends well, and the case of New York Islanders prospect Kashawn Aitcheson was no exception.

Aitcheson was selected by the New York Islanders in the first round, 17th overall, in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft. While he may have been slightly overshadowed by the Isles taking Matthew Schaefer with the top pick in the draft, the fact that Schaefer is already tearing it up in the NHL means that Aitcheson is one of, if not the biggest, prospects the team has.

The 19-year-old is in his fourth season with the OHL's Barrie Colts (although, I bet the Isles wish he could be playing for the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders, but that's a discussion for another day).

Last week, the Colts were on the road for a game against the Soo Greyhounds, which they lost in a shootout.

That's not a fun way to lose a hockey game, and it would appear that Aitcheson was not in the mood to deal with the Soo fans.

He appeared to spray some water at a fan who was giving him an earful as the Colts left the ice.

Well, the OHL didn't look to kindly at this sort of thing — nor should they — and handed Aitcheson a two-game suspension. That's fair, but I'm kind of shocked he didn't get more.

The Colts will miss him out of the lineup, seeing as the mobile blueliner has 24 points (15G, 9A) in just 19 games.

Again, he should probably be in the AHL, but whatevs…

Of course, you didn't think I would get to the end of this without a look back at the greatest player/fan/water bottle incident of all time, did you?

I've been known to dust off the video of Tie Domi spraying the Flyers fan who fell into the penalty box at parties because it is nothing short of a classic.

Seriously, next time you need an icebreaker, just bust this out.

"Hey, I'm Matt, nice to meet you… Yeah, I think our wives work together… Cool, cool… Hey, did you ever see that clip of Tie Domi punching the fan who fell into the penalty box?"