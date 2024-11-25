Kansas Punter's Family Traveled All The Way From Australia Just To Watch The Jayhawks Not Punt At All

Kansas sophomore Damon Greaves had quite the cheering section on hand for the Jayhawks' game against the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday. Unfortunately, they never got to see him in action.

Greaves' family traveled all the way from Busselton, Australia — that's nearly 11,000 miles away from Arrowhead Stadium, where the game was played — just to watch their favorite punter take the field. Instead, though, he sat on the bench for the entire 60 minutes. Kansas never punted once!

The Jayhawks dominated the Buffaloes in a 37–21 game that saw Kansas gain a whopping 520 yards of total offense.

Greaves, who was born and raised in Busselton, calls Australia "the best place on earth" in his bio on the Jayhawks' website. And since they don't play American football Down Under, he grew up playing Australian rules football.

He was selected No. 14 overall by the Hawthorn Football Club during the 2019 AFL Draft and played 10 games in three seasons in the pros. After he decided to switch to the American game, he trained with Prokick Academy before committing to Kansas.

Busselton is a remote beach town on the westernmost coast of Australia. It takes at least 36 hours to fly from there to Kansas City, according to a Google Flights search.

Hopefully, Greaves' family members extended their stay another week. Then, maybe, the Baylor Bears — who are riding a five-game win streak heading into Saturday's contest — will manage to force at least one Kansas punt.