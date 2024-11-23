Deion Sanders Says Buffaloes Were ‘Intoxicated’ With Success In Sobering Loss To Kansas

One of the biggest stories of the college football weekend had to do with how wide-open the Big 12 Championship race seemed to be. Unfortunately for Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes, those chances took a major hit with an upset loss to the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium.

After the game, the man himself offered some very "sobering" remarks about how he felt his team had gotten caught up in its recent success which led to their 37-21 loss to the Jayhawks.

First, he praised Kansas as a team and singled out head coach Lance Leipold.

Then he got into trying to diagnose where his team went wrong.

"We started smelling ourselves a little bit; that's what I just told our team," Sanders said after his team's 4-game winning streak came to an end. "We got intoxicated with the success," Sanders said after the game. We got intoxicated with the multitude of articles; with the assumption that we're this and the assumption that we're that, and we did not pay CU football.

"Therefore, we got our butts kicked."

I mean, you've got to hand it to Kansas, but Sanders is probably 100 percent right that his team may have overlooked the Jayhawks, who came into the game with a record of only 4-6.

Unfortunately, that is going to cause the Buffaloes to pay a heavy price in the race to the Big 12 Championship Game, which will send the winning team to the College Football Playoff.

The Buffaloes will want to make sure they've sobered themselves up when it comes to being intoxicated by their own success because they'll host the 3-8 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Black Friday.

Surely, dropping this game to Kansas will teach the Buffaloes a valuable lesson about underestimating their opponents, and this kind of thing definitely couldn't happen two weeks in a row…

…could it?