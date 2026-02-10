Kansas Hoops Star Stunned By Statline After Major Upset, Immediately Gets Clowned By Teammate

Kansas handed Arizona its first loss of the college basketball season on Monday night in what will undoubtedly go down as one of the best contests we'll see in 2026. Melvin Council Jr. was a key piece in the Jayhawks' success against the Wildcats with his 23 points, but how he got to those 23 points took him by surprise.

Following his big night, Council was among the Kansas players to speak with the media after his team's 82-78 win at home. As he sat down at the table, the guard took a glance at the stat sheet sitting in front of him, and was so shocked to see that he took 25 shots from the field, he couldn't keep his thoughts to himself.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa, 6-for-25, who, me?" Council asked.

Flory Bidunga, who matched Council's 23 points in the game, decided to answer the seemingly rhetorical question, and did so in hilarious fashion.

"I'm telling you bro, you need to pass the rock some more," Bidunga said after realizing the cameras were on.

Stunningly, Council's 25 shot attempts weren't the most he's put up in a game this season. He had 27 attempts from the floor in Kansas' overtime win over NC State in December.

Bidunga and Council not only led Kansas in scoring, but combined for the biggest two plays down the stretch to seal the program's upset over the top team in the country.

After Bidunga blocked a layup attempt with just 17 seconds left in regulation, Council made it a two-possession game by making a free-throw shortly thereafter. Then it was Tre White's turn to put the game on ice by making two free throws with five seconds left on the clock.

Following the huge win at home, Kansas ranks 11th in the updated KenPom rankings, while the Wildcats hold the No. 2 spot. Michigan holds the slight edge over the Wildcats for the top spot in the rankings as March fast approaches.