Chiefs Superfan Receives Another Lengthy Prison Sentence After Robbing Oklahoma Bank

The Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as ‘ChiefsAholic’ has been handed what is his second lengthy prison sentence after robbing a bank in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area in December 2022.

The fan, 30-year-old Xaviar Babudar, is already serving his more than 17-year sentence in federal prison as it relates to a string of 11 bank robberies across 17 different states. On Monday, his stint in the clink was considerably lengthened as he received a 32-year sentence in state prison for the robbery of the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union.

According to the U.S. government, the bank heists carried out by the Kansas City superfan include the following:

$70,000 from a Clive, Iowa bank

$139,500 from a Tulsa Teachers Credit Union

$170,860 from an Omaha bank

$303,845 from a West Des Moines, Iowa credit union

$125,900 from a Nashville credit union

$25,000 from another Clive, Iowa bank

#1,400 from a Sparks, Nevada bank

$950 from a bank in El Dorado, California

Tulsa County District Judge Michelle Keely did, however, order Babudar's 32-year sentence to run concurrent to his federal sentence, which means after he is released from federal prison, he will serve 14 years in state prison as opposed to another 32 years.

Babudar's attorney, Jay-Michael Swab, stated that the robberies were the result of a gambling addiction as well as a way for the Chiefs fan to finance his social media stardom.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler had sought life in prison for Babudar.

"He is a serial robber who traumatized these victims and numerous other victims across this country," Kunzweiler said in a statement.

Babudar was sentenced to federal prison on September 5, 2024, just hours before his beloved Chiefs opened up the regular season at home against the Baltimore Ravens, a 27-20 win for Kansas City.