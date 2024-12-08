Kansas City Chiefs Making Moves To Make A Good Thing Much Better

The Kansas City Chiefs have problems, and they're reaching for solutions as they prepare for a stretch run toward a Super Bowl three-peat attempt – and that means adding multiple veteran players that could make them better.

The Chiefs on Sunday are expected to start D.J. Humphries at left tackle against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to multiple reports. The Chiefs are also working on the return of receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, as OutKick reported last week. And Kansas City is working on shoring up the depth of their secondary with the possible addition of cornerback Steve Nelson.

Rex Ryan Mocks Chiefs Move

Some folks will look at all this and see a desperate team trying to fill roster leaks with Scotch tape. ESPN analyst Rex Ryan scoffed at the Humphries move on Sunday NFL Countdown by mocking the Chiefs playing a left tackle who was "on the couch" a couple of weeks ago.

And this is where I remind you that the Chiefs have won three Super Bowls the past five seasons. Ryan has won … zero Super Bowls as an NFL head coach.

So perhaps the Chiefs should be given some latitude on this.

At the very least, they're not just sitting around and complaining they've got problems without trying to address them.

The Humphries move is actually quite inspired. The team tried to make a move for a left tackle at the trade deadline. That obviously didn't work out.

Reid And Veach Try To Patch Hole

So general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid agreed to sign Humphries on Nov. 22. And here we are two weeks later and Humphries is expected to play.

That wasn't necessarily the plan. The plan was to get him ramped up for the end of the season and playoffs. That's because Humphries hadn't played since Week 17 of last season when he suffered an ACL injury while playing for the Arizona Cardinals.

He has been rehabilitating to get back all this time and Sunday is obviously when the Chiefs are turning to him. Why so quickly after signing?

Well, Chiefs starting left tackles Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia have both started at left tackle this season, and they've been – how to find an appropriate word here – yeah, terrible.

Awful.

Chiefs OTs Have Been A Turnstile

Suamataia was the season-opening starter and proved himself not ready for the assignment so quickly as a rookie. He was supplanted by Morris who similarly struggled, and last week was benched during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders in favor of Joe Thuney – the starting left guard.

Suamataia and Morris together have allowed 8 sacks, 12 quarterback hits and 46 pressures, per ProFootballFocus.

And the Chiefs understandably don't believe getting quarterback Patrick Mahomes pummeled repeatedly and even exposed to injury is a great way to win a third consecutive Super Bowl.

So that has forced them to rush Humphries into service.

Humphries is an eight-year veteran, a 2021 Pro Bowl player, a former Cardinals first-round pick, and most importantly, is not one of those other guys that has been playing poorly.

That might be important on Sunday when the Chiefs face Chargers pass rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

Nelson Possible Practice Squad Add

As to Nelson: He announced his retirement in June.

But sources confirm he is scheduled to work out for the same club that drafted him in 2015, then he's expected to sign with the Chiefs practice squad with expectations he'll be promoted to the regular roster when he's ready to play.

Nelson, 31, has started 115 NFL games. So he knows what he's doing.

So do the Kansas City Chiefs.

They're trying to shore up a pass defense that is 16th in the NFL in passer rating against. The Chiefs are giving up 224.1 passing yards per game, which is 23rd in the league.

So the Chiefs are not standing around hoping problems get fixed. They're working to fix them and trying to improve their chances of winning another Super Bowl.