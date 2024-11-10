Kansas City Chiefs Know How To Win And This Time In Most Improbable Way

All you can say about the Kansas City Chiefs is, well, they find a way.

They should have lost Sunday.

The Denver Broncos had them dead to rights. All that needed to happen was kicker Will Lutz needed to connect on a gimme 35-yard field goal as time ran out to give Denver a victory.

But …

…Blocked!

Chiefs Extend Win Streak

And Chiefs win.

And they're still undefeated.

This was nuts. We know this because Patrick Mahomes streamed onto the field as if he was ready to tear down the goal posts in his home GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Recall that the Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl in February. And they celebrated this one as if they'd just won another.

It was that improbable and surprising.

Meanwhile, Broncos coach Sean Payton simply stood there, his head bowed.

Field Goal Block Does The Trick

So, let's discuss this. And let's start with that fateful kick.

It was blocked by strongside linebacker Leo Chenal as time elapsed.

"It ended up being one of those kind of games, back and forth," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "They ended up, arguably, get down there for the winning kick and then Leo steps up and does what Leo does every week.

"Somewhere he makes a play. Defensively, special teams. Somewhere he steps up and makes a play."

And it delivered the Chiefs their ninth win of the season with zero losses.

The Chiefs have won 15 consecutive games. They have not lost since Christmas Day 2023.

They have beaten the Broncos nine consecutive times in Kansas City. The last time Denver won a game in Kansas City was in 2015.

Oh, and this: The Chiefs have now won 12 consecutive one-possession games they've played.

Chiefs Figure Out How To Win

These guys simply know how to win, folks.

"They have a really good football team," Broncos quarterback Bo Nix lamented afterward. "Hats off to them, they've found ways to win, win over and again, and they've done that this year.

"It's impressive to watch, impressive to see that they keep finding ways to win. Hopefully, we find that same way and be able to do the same thing."

The Broncos actually found a way to win this game were it not for that kick.

Nix outdueled Mahomes in completing 22 of 30 passes for 215 yards and 2 TD passes. And still it wasn't enough.

Chiefs Win Even As Mahomes Off

Mahomes, meanwhile, wasn't sharp.

He missed an easy short TD pass to tight end Jason Kelce that forced the Chiefs to settle for a Harrison Butker field goal and a two-point lead. And still it wasn't enough for the Chiefs to lose.

Mahomes also missed on what would have been a bomb to Xavier Worthy, who was running well behind the Denver secondary earlier in the fourth quarter. That would have been another touchdown the Chiefs didn't connect on. And still it wasn't enough for Denver.

"They continued to play hard," Mahomes said of the Broncos. "You've got to execute in those chances in order to beat a good football team. We didn't do that today.

"We got lucky and found a way to win in the end, anyways."