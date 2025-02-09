Chiefs' Chris Jones Shares Extremely Intense Reason He Often Cries During The National Anthem

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones isn't one to hide his emotions, and odds are he'll be overcome during the playing of the national anthem before kickoff in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday evening in New Orleans.

Over the years, Jones has been seen standing on the sideline with tears streaming down his face as ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ plays before games.

While many athletes throughout history have gotten emotional during the national anthem given the pride they have for their country, Jones recently explained that his tears start flowing because of the mindset he puts himself in before taking the field. That mindset comes from being a huge fan of the movie ‘300,’ too.

"Quick story. I was watching the movie ‘300.’ One of my favorite movies, you know? Right before they go into battle, you have some like, crying, because they’re so mad. They’re going to war," Jones said in the leadup to the Super Bowl. "In a sense of playing football, I actually go into that mind frame, like, I might not make it home tonight – knowing I’m going to make it home, but knowing I’m going to war. It’s going to get bloody. It’s going to get physical. I might not make it out. I might make it out.

"So in the midst of the national anthem, I have to put myself in that mind frame."

Not only is Jones' explanation intense, it's also impressive.

To be able to get into that mind frame that you're quite literally going to war and may not make it out alive when you're simply playing a game is big-time stuff.

Getting into that specific mind frame isn't the sole culprit of his tears, however. His haters play a bit of a role as well.

"I'm also retracing and going over all the obstacles it took me to get here, in a sense. Thinking about that, all that manifesting," Jones continued. "Tears start rolling because I'm so angry. I'm going through so many emotions. Anything (negative) somebody said like, three weeks ago, I'm remembering. I'm just full of emotions."

The former Mississippi State standout is looking to win his fourth Super Bowl ring on Sunday when the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.