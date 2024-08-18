Kamala Harris Delivers All-Time Cringe Line To PA High School Football Team

Current vice president and presidential candidate Kamala Harris is the queen of saying things that don’t make any sense. On Sunday afternoon, a high school football team in Pennsylvania got a chance to witness that firsthand.

Harris was speaking to members of the Aliquippa High School football team while she was making a campaign through Pennsylvania. Why this school would agree to make their kids suffer through this interaction after a physically demanding practice is beyond me.

Harris was trying to say something motivational to inspire the team before their season starts in short order. I say "tried," because what she said was anything but inspiring.

Harris said in her directionless speech that the team "You will be undefeated even if you don't win every game." I’m sure she was probably trying to motivate the team to work hard and consider that a victory in itself, but her delivery was about as good as the New England Patriots offense last season.

If I were a kid there, I wouldn’t know what to think. I’d be like, "So, should we try to win games? Are we victors even if we lose 49-7? Is my desire to win pointless?"

That’s the progressive mindset on competition in a nutshell. Results don’t matter, just have fun and you’ll be a winner!

As you might expect, social media lit up Harris for her nauseatingly awkward speech.

If I ever became a coach of any level of sport, I would choose a rabid chihuahua to motivate my team over Harris. It's hard for her to say anything intelligent.