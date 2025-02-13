Kadarius Toney Deletes Post Suggesting He's Innocent Of Strangulation Following Arrest

Kadarius Toney thinks he's an innocent man after news appeared this week that the free agent NFLer was arrested last week for reportedly strangling his girlfriend.

On Thursday, Toney shared a photo of himself on Instagram Stories with the caption, "MFs say anything when they think they right."

Toney didn't do much standin' on bidness … deleting the post shortly after.

The former first-round pick and bust was arrested on Feb. 6 related to an incident that occurred in January where he allegedly grabbed his girlfriend's throat with force.

Toney is facing one charge of aggravated assault (strangulation) and one charge of obstructing or harassing 911 emergency calls, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that the alleged victim was being harassed as she called police for help from Toney's residence in Georgia.

TMZ provided details of the phone call, noting that Toney tried to take the phone from the pregnant woman as she called 9-1-1.

Last season, Toney spent a brief time with the Cleveland Browns. He found success with the Kansas City Chiefs the two seasons prior, winning back-to-back Super Bowls but notably playing a key role with a 65-yard punt return against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.

The former Gators standout also pursued a rap career, raising concerns among teams like the Giants ahead of his 20th-round draft pick in 2021.

