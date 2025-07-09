The Freaky Coincidence Behind Justin Turner's 200th Home Run Ball And The Fan Who Caught It

The Chicago Cubs may have fallen to the Minnesota Twins 8-1 on Tuesday, but that lone run the Cubbies managed to put on the board was a significant one.

Chicago's lone tally came courtesy of Justin Turner in the ninth inning when he stepped to the dish as a pinch hitter. He sent a 2-2 pitch over the left-field wall for what was the 200th home run of his career.

Hitting 200 home runs is special in its own right - Turner became the 386th player in MLB history to accomplish the feat - but the home run ball itself happens to have quite the story as well, courtesy of the fan who happened to catch it at Target Field.

Turner was able to meet up with the fan who caught his 200th home run ball, and it just so happened that the fan's name was also Justin. The fan is also a Cubs supporter and a redhead, just like Turner.

Turner ended up giving the fan a signed bat in exchange for the baseball.

"I actually got to see him make the catch," Turner told Marquee Sports Network. "It was 6’6″ ginger named Justin … Die-hard Cubs fan with a Cubs tattoo on his forearm."

"He was excited, I was excited," Turner continued. "He wanted a (Michael) Busch ball because Buschy’s so popular up here in Minnesota. He got to go home with some good stuff."

Turner, a member of the 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers team that won the World Series, has appeared in 47 games in what is his first season with the Cubs this year. His 200th homer on Tuesday was the second time he's managed to leave the yard in 107 plate appearances.